English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2
Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0
Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1
Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3
Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1
Notts County 3, Weymouth 1
Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1
Southend 1, Halifax Town 0
Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1
Woking 2, Wrexham 1
Southend 1, Boreham Wood 0
Dover Athletic 0, Notts County 3
Weymouth 1, Wrexham 6
Bromley 1, Aldershot 1
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Chesterfield, 6:30 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.