Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €6,744,165 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Alejandro Moro Canas, Spain, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-0, 6-4.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Daniel Rincon, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Daniel Merida Aguilar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Alize Cornet, France, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.