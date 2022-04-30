Alexa
Beijing shuts dine-in services for holidays to stem outbreak

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 19:52
A vendor wearing a face mask sits near pinwheels for sale at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holida...
A girl wearing a face mask rides a bicycle along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday ...
A man and child wearing face masks move along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday per...
People wearing face masks watch an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period...
A woman wearing a face mask rides an amusement ride at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday peri...
A security guard wearing a face mask takes the temperature of visitors as they enter a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day...
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China...
A woman wearing a face mask flies a kite at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in China...
People wearing face masks walk along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day holiday period in Ch...
A worker wearing a face mask holds a sign reading "Please wear a mask - no gathering" as he walks along a path at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, ...
A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of blooming flowers at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, April 30, 2022, the first day of the Labor Day hol...
People wearing face masks check their smartphones to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours as they enter a public park in Be...

BEIJING (AP) — Restaurants in Beijing have been ordered to close dine-in services over the May holidays as the Chinese capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Authorities said at a news conference Saturday that dining in restaurants has become an infection risk, citing virus transmissions between diners and staff.

Restaurants have been ordered to only provide takeout services from Sunday to Wednesday, during China's Labor Day holidays.

Beijing began mass testing millions of residents earlier this week as it scrambled to stamp out a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The political stakes are high as the ruling Communist Party prepares for a major congress this fall at which President Xi Jinping is seeking a third five-year term to reassert his position as China’s unquestioned leader.

Beijing authorities reported 67 new infections on Saturday, taking the city's total to nearly 300 since April 22.

Authorities have also ordered parks, scenic areas and entertainment venue to operate at half capacity during the holiday period.

Several communities in the city's most populous Chaoyang district have been designated high-risk areas and will be subjected to mass testing on Sunday and Tuesday.

