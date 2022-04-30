Alexa
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Latvia for Ukrainian refugee aid

Taiwan signed agreement with humanitarian organization Ziedot

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/30 20:29
Ziedot Chairwoman Ruta Dimanta and Taiwan Representative in Latvia Andrew Lee. (Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Latvia is donating US$1 million (NT$29.5 million) to help Ukrainian refugees in the Baltic country, reports said Saturday (April 30).

The government and private citizens in Taiwan have already collecting money and goods to donate to Ukrainians seeking refuge from the Russian invasion in several other Central and East European countries.

Representative in Riga Andrew Lee (李憲章) on Friday (April 29) signed an agreement with charity organization Ziedot Chairwoman Ruta Dimanta to donate the funds to assist the estimated 30,000 displaced Ukrainians sheltering in Latvia, the office said in a news release.

Taiwan’s actions show that the country “stands firm in its defense of the universal values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, as a responsible member and valuable partner of the international community,” according to the office.

The statement said Ziedot had been active in assisting disadvantaged groups in Latvia and overseas since 2003. Its professional management and well-established networks would prove efficient in using Taiwan’s donations for the benefit of the Ukrainian refugees, the office said.
