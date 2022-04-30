Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets

April saw 25 days with ADIZ incursions by PLAAF aircraft

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/30 19:35
A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30. (Wikicommons, Alan Wilson photo)

A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30. (Wikicommons, Alan Wilson photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker jets from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (April 30), the Ministry of National Defense said.

The incursions occurred at 8:53 a.m. and 1: 23 p.m. respectively, both times at an altitude of 9,800 meters northeast of Dongsha Island in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, the Liberty Times reported. In both cases, the jets turned back after Taiwan’s military sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track them.

While the intrusions were the first since Thursday (April 28), they marked the 25th day in April with PLAAF incursions, which totaled 72 for the month. In 2022 so far, there have been 78 days with ADIZ incursions by a total of 348 Chinese aircraft, according to the Liberty Times report.
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
PLAAF
Sukhoi Su-30
Flanker
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/29 10:12
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/27 20:16
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/27 09:19
ADIZ intrusions by China cost Taiwan Air Force extra NT$710 million
ADIZ intrusions by China cost Taiwan Air Force extra NT$710 million
2022/04/26 15:27
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
2022/04/26 12:33