Taiwan's COVID patient contact self-reporting system launches Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Sunday (May 1), those who receive a positive PCR test result for COVID-19 will need to report their health condition and contact history by logging on to an online system.

During the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) press conference on Saturday (April 30), spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that individuals whose PCR test result comes back positive will receive a link (https://bbs.cdc.gov.tw/) to the new self-reporting portal via a text message sent from the number 0911-514-588. It is therefore important to leave a cellphone number while getting tested at PCR testing sites.

On the first page of the portal, patients will be asked to enter their national identification number or the last six digits of their resident certificate number. On the next page, patients will need to confirm their name, ID number, and cellphone number, which will be partially hidden.



The third page will show a personal information collection statement, which patients should read and agree to before proceeding. The next page will ask patients to assess whether they are experiencing symptoms that require immediate medical attention, and a list of symptoms in children that adults should be aware of.



If patients are not experiencing acute symptoms, they can proceed to the fifth page, where they will be asked if they are pregnant, are undergoing hemodialysis, or are 65 years old or above and living alone. Chuang said this is to determine if patients need to be hospitalized or sent to a centralized quarantine center.

Next, patients are instructed to list the people with whom they have been in close contact, such as those who share the same residence, workplace, or school. Patients will need to retrace up to two days before they first began experiencing symptoms or tested positive, as well as the days before they entered quarantine.



Finally, patients need to fill out a contact tracing form and enter their cellphone number, residential address, occupation, the name and address of up to three workplaces or schools, and the name and cellphone number of a legal representative (optional).



After filling out all the required information, the system will provide instructions on what to tell those they were in close contact with (such as the “3+4” quarantine policy and testing requirements). They will also upload their random ID number on the Taiwan Social Distancing app.

