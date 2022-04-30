Taiwan to limit PCR tests to positive quick COVID result

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — COVID-19 PCR tests will soon only be available for people whose quick tests produce a positive result, Taiwan’s top health official said Saturday (April 30).

The country reported a record 15,033 local infections Saturday, a rise of 25% from the previous day, with three people confirmed to have died of the virus. People have been lining up outside pharmacies to buy rationed COVID rapid test kits.

As Taiwan residents have also visited emergency wards at hospitals for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, Taipei City was the first to ask people to show up at the capital’s seven free PCR test sites only if a rapid test showed a positive result for COVID.

On Saturday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the same restriction would soon be imposed nationwide, CNA reported. At present, about 100,000 PCR tests are being conducted per day, but the capacity reached 190,000, showing the availability level was still adequate.

Responding to questions about when the wearing of masks outside the home would no longer be compulsory, the top CECC official said there was no timetable. Eventually, he conceded, wearing masks at some venues might no longer be necessary.