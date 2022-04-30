AP Week in Pictures: Global

A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over th... A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)