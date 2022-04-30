Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 15:40
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his speech during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee medalists of the XXIV Oly...
A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, wit...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his fourth goal, his side's fifth, during the English Premier League soccer match between Man...
A ragpicker woman segregates items sitting at the edge during a fire at the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. India's c...
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Macron won reelection in the presidential ru...
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque, in the Al Aqsa M...
Hezbollah fighters hold a replica of the Dome of the Rock Mosque as march during a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in a southern suburb of...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second free practice for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, a...
A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over th...
A forest on a mountain slope next to a township is seen on fire in Dharmsala, India, Monday, April 25, 2022. Dry pine needles covering the forest floo...
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, center left, and Auschwitz Survivor from U.S. Edward Mosberg, center right, attend the March of the Living annual obs...
A man sits in front of an apartment building damaged from heavy fighting as he waits for the kettle to boil in an area controlled by Russian-backed se...
A car is parked under a tree in the partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Klavidia, 91, is carried on an improvised stretcher as she boards a train, fleeing the fighting in Severodonetsk at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukrai...
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio ...
Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
An Afghan blood-stained worshiper walks around the mosque where the explosion took place, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 29, 2022. A powerful ex...
A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Saturday, April 23...
President Joe Biden speaks during a funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral, Wednesday, ...

April 23-29, 2022

From Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving to deliver his speech during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and members of the Russian Paralympic team, at the Kremlin in Moscow, to Palestinian Muslim worshippers praying during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, to President Joe Biden speaking during a funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Updated : 2022-04-30 17:22 GMT+08:00

