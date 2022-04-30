Taiwanese determination to defend Taiwan unaffected by war in Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not affected Taiwanese determination to defend their country nor their faith in the nation's military, according to survey results recently published by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR).

In a study entitled, “The continuation and changes in the Taiwanese’s sense of ‘self-defense’ under the Russia-Ukraine war,” INDSR Assistant Research Fellow Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成) analyzed results from a survey of citizens over the age of 20. The survey was conducted via telephone between March 9-13, collecting 1,080 valid samples with a sampling error of ±2.98% at a 95% confidence level.

According to Lee, between September 2021 and March 2022, Taiwanese determination to defend Taiwan had not wavered. When asked if they would be willing to fight to defend Taiwan if China invaded, 75% answered positively in September while 73% said yes in March.

Of those willing to fight for Taiwan, the number of respondents who were “very willing” grew by 4% (from 44% in September to 48% in March). Meanwhile, the number of those who were “very unwilling” to fight also grew by 3%.

Taiwanese faith in the military’s ability to defend the country had not changed, either, wrote Lee. In response to the question, “Are you confident in the military’s ability to defend Taiwan?” 58% of respondents answered positively in September while 54% said yes in March.

However, though Lee did not make note of it in his report, the number of respondents who were “very unconfident” grew from 13% to 20% between September and March.

One major change that Lee observed in the attitude of Taiwanese on the subject of defending Taiwan against China was reflected in responses to, “If war occurred across the strait, do you think the U.S. will send troops to help Taiwan?” While in September, 21% believed the U.S. “certainly will” send troops and 36% believed it “possibly will,” by March only 14% believed the U.S. “certainly will” and 26% believed it “possibly will.”

Lee concluded by writing that Taiwanese willingness to join the fight against China’s invasion will be affected less by whether the U.S. sends troops or not and increasingly by their confidence in Taiwan’s own military.

Though labeled as “the toughest in history,” the new reservist training program received positive feedback from the public, per Lee, and there has been widespread support for extending military service or restoring conscription.