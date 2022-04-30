Alexa
18 local trains will function in Taiwan May 1 despite union action

Taiwan Railways Administration found 10 drivers willing to work Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/30 14:56
TRA will provide 18 local train services Sunday. 

TRA will provide 18 local train services Sunday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though the vast majority of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) staff will follow the call of their union not to work on May 1, 18 local train services will still function, reports said Saturday (April 30).

The TRA said it had found 11 train drivers willing to work Sunday, though one of them had to give up later because he was listed as a COVID-19 contact, CNA reported.

According to a list on the TRA website, the special train services to be provided Sunday range from Shulin, New Taipei City, in the north to Chaozhou, Pingtung County, in the south. The earliest local train will leave Changhua at 6:08 a.m. for Taitung, with the last train departing from Keelung at 7:09 p.m. for Hsinchu.

The authorities nevertheless advised travelers to avoid train services and to make use of the additional buses and high-speed trains mobilized to make up for the shortage.

The lack of train services on May 1 is the result of a Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) demand for its workers to reject overtime and to take one day off in protest against a TRA corporatization plan. While the government plan was a response to several fatal accidents on the railways, the union said turning the TRA into a state-run corporation would not address the problems.
