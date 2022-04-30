Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 15,033 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (April 30), as well as 116 imported cases and three deaths, taking the total death tally to 865, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day total of local cases until Saturday had been the 11,974 infections reported Friday (April 29). Meanwhile, the total number of local and imported COVID cases combined since the start of the pandemic crossed the 100,000 mark the same day.

The new local cases included 7,282 men and 7,745 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99 who fell ill between April 18 and April 29. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 5,797, with 3,099 in Taipei City, 2,193 in Taoyuan City, 756 in Taichung City, and 715 in Keelung City.

The three new deaths were one male and two female local cases aged between 60 and 89, listed as severe COVID patients and suffering from chronic diseases. One had not been vaccinated against COVID, while two others had received one dose each. They fell ill between April 18-25, and died between April 23-25.

The 116 new imported cases included 63 males and 53 females, aged from 10 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan between March 2 and April 29.

Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus patients reached 115,883, including 104,593 domestic cases and 11,236 imported ones. The 865 fatalities from the pandemic included 850 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 417 deaths and Taipei City 323.