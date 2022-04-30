Alexa
Gourde, Larsson give Kraken 3-0 win in final home game

By DAIMON EKLUND , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/30 12:37
San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, rear, watches as Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde, right, vie for the puck with San Jose Sharks left wing...

Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) looks to pass the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) as Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkone...

A fan holds a sign that reads "Thank you inaugural Kraken team," during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the San...

Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, obscured at back left, is congratulated after he scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first pe...

A fan watches at the glass as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) battles for the puck with San Jose Sharks defenseman Nicolas Meloche, right,...

Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) looks to pass against San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey g...

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, center, closes in on San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game F...

Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde skates against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Seattle...

Fans watch at the glass during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks, Friday, April 29, 2022, in ...

The Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks play during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seatt...

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period to help Seattle a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken's final home game of the season on Friday night.

Victor Rask scored an empty-net goal in the final minute and Chris Driedger had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season — the Kraken's third.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for the Sharks, who finished the season on a three-game losing streak.

It was the final game of the season for San Jose and the last home game for Seattle, two teams who were well out of the playoff hunt.

Although Seattle has had a disappointing inaugural season — and the third-worst record in the NHL — the home crowd was in a celebratory mood. The Kraken gave the fans early reasons to cheer, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Gourde netted his 21st goal from the top of the right circle. Adam Larsson scored the second goal on a slap shot from the top of the left circle with 1½ minutes to play in the period. It was Larsson’s 25th point of the season, setting a career high.

Seattle rookie Matty Beniers earned an assist on Larsson’s goal, giving him at least one point in eight of his nine career games, including all five home games.

San Jose’s closest scoring chance came on a power play with about nine minutes to go in the second period, when Brent Burns’ shot bounced off the crossbar.

NOTES: The Kraken won three of the four meetings between the teams. San Jose is the only team Seattle has beaten three times. … Larsson is the eighth Kraken player to reach a career high in points, joining Will Borgen, Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, Karson Kuhlman, Kole Lind, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy. … This is the third straight season the Sharks have missed the playoffs, the longest stretch in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Sharks: San Jose's season is over.

Kraken: Finishes the season with a makeup game at Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-30 14:20 GMT+08:00

