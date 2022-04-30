Alexa
Devin Shore scores lone SO goal, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 12:09
Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) sports a black eye during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, ...

Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) looks for a rebound as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save and Duncan Keith (2) defends duri...

Vancouver Canucks' Matthew Highmore (15) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday...

Vancouver Canucks' Nic Petan (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Derick Brassard (16) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, ...

Vancouver Canucks' Brad Hunt (77) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Derick Brassard (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, ...

Vancouver Canucks' Brad Hunt (77) and Edmonton Oilers' Josh Archibald (15) compete for the puckduring the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, ...

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Devin Shore scored the lone shootout goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night while resting star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the regular-season finale.

Edmonton will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves and Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie scored to help the Oilers (49-27-6) set a franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at Rogers Place. They also have won seven of eight overall.

J.T. Miller and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver and Spencer Martin stopped 31 shots. The Canucks missed the playoffs, finishing 40-30-12.

