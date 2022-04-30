Alexa
Yankees hit 4 HRs, beat Royals 12-2 for 7th straight win

By DAVID SMALE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/30 12:03
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April...
Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares can't catch a three-run home run hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the seventh inning of a ...
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates with Aaron Hicks after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against...
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) argues a call with third base umpire Manny Gonzalez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, A...
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs home to score after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas Cit...
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor can't catch a two-run home run hit by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered and the New York Yankees won their seventh in a row, beat the Kansas City Royals 12-2 Friday night in a rain-shortened game.

The game was called after eight innings.

New York took a 3-2 lead into the seventh before scoring four runs, three on Judge's homer. Torres connected for a two-run drive during a five-run eighth.

Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed one earned run and eight hits in five innings.

The Yankees wasted little time in putting pressure on Kris Bubic (0-2). D.J. LeMahieu hit a leadoff double to the wall in right field and Judge lined out to center before Rizzo homered to center.

Stanton with a 429-foot home run over the bullpen in left and the Royals got a reliever up in the bullpen. But that was all the Yankees got off Bubic, who retired the next 10 batters and 14 of the final 15 he faced.

Salvador Perez snapped an 0-for-16 skid with an RBI double in the Royals first.

Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the second, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He then broke early and outraced Torres to third, but overslid the bag — Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected when he argued that Torres pushed Witt off the base.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled with one out in the Yankees seventh, Kyle Higashioka walked and LeMahieu lined an RBI single off the glove of shortstop Nicky Lopez.

TRANSACTIONS

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks was reinstated from the paternity list. He missed three games. He took the roster spot of HRP Ron Marinaccio, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 4.00 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Saturday against RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 6.43 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-30 13:46 GMT+08:00

