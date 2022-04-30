Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 12:01
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .391; Bogaerts, Boston, .377; France, Seattle, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle, .352; Ramírez, Cleveland, .347; Trout, Los Angeles, .345; Grossman, Detroit, .327; N.Lowe, Texas, .325; LeMahieu, New York, .324; Franco, Tampa Bay, .316.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Straw, Cleveland, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Ward, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Frazier, Seattle, 13; A.García, Texas, 13; LeMahieu, New York, 13; Peña, Houston, 13; Springer, Toronto, 13.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; Stanton, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Benintendi, Kansas City, 25; J.Crawford, Seattle, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22; Judge, New York, 22; LeMahieu, New York, 22; Springer, Toronto, 22.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; 5 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 0.93; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.31; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.35; Kopech, Chicago, 1.42; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Wacha, Boston, 1.77; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Cease, Chicago, 28; Cortes Jr., New York, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Manoah, Toronto, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Ryan, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24.

Updated : 2022-04-30 13:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry