Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

By LARY BUMP , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/30 11:16
The puck gets past Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) allowing a goal by Dallas Stars Joel Hanley, no...
Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) reaches for the puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the second period of an NHL ...
Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, waves and holds a ceremonial puck on the ice before an NHL hockey game between t...
Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, center, looks on as Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) and Dallas Stars lef...
Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, center, prepares to drop the ceremonial puck with Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henr...

The puck gets past Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) allowing a goal by Dallas Stars Joel Hanley, no...

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) reaches for the puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the second period of an NHL ...

Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, waves and holds a ceremonial puck on the ice before an NHL hockey game between t...

Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, center, looks on as Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) and Dallas Stars lef...

Golfer Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, center, prepares to drop the ceremonial puck with Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henr...

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured.

Defensemen Thomas Harley and Joel Hanley scored second-period goals for Dallas, and Vladislav Namestikov scored into an empty net with a minute left.

Gibson made five saves, Stolarz eight and Hodges two. Hodges has been the emergency goalie for the Stars and the ECHL’s Allen Americans for three seasons.

Max Comtois scored for Anaheim 7:33 into the game, and Troy Terry tied it in the second period.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

The Stars finished 46-30-6 for 98 points. Anaheim missed the playoffs with a 31-37-14 record.

NOTES: Dallas D John Klingberg (lower-body injury) sat out the game. ,,, Anaheim's second goal was a collaboration by their leading scorers, Terry with 37 goals and 67 points, and Trevor Zegras with his 38th assist. ... Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 in THE world golf and a three-time state champion at Dallas's Highland Park High School, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

Updated : 2022-04-30 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry