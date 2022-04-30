Alexa
Officer, murder suspect missing after leaving jail for court

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 11:24
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday that a corrections officer is missing after leaving a county jail to escort a murder suspect to court.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the jail on Friday morning to take the inmate to court. “They have not been seen since," the department wrote.

The vehicle they left the jail in was later located in a shopping center parking lot, the post stated.

The inmate, Casey White, is a suspect being held on a capital murder charge. The inmate and officer are not related though they share the same last name, the sheriff’s office said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a “Blue Alert" on Friday night for the missing officer. “Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” the alert stated.

The sheriff’s office urged people to call 911 if they spot the pair but not approach them. The sheriff’s office said they are seeking to locate any video “that may tell us more about what we are dealing with.”

Updated : 2022-04-30 13:45 GMT+08:00

