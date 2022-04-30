Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

By W.G. RAMIREZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/30 11:05
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders chose guard Dylan Parham from Memphis in the third round of the NFL draft with the 90th overall pick Friday night.

By selecting Parham, the Raiders hope they’ve found someone to strengthen the right side of a unit that struggled last season.

The Raiders were originally slotted to choose 86th overall but traded their pick to Tennessee for the 90th and 169th picks.

Originally recruited as a blocking tight end, Parham moved to the offensive line in the spring of 2018. He was named to The Associated Press 2020 All-Bowl Team, and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021.

Hoping to find players in the middle rounds to help develop into core contributors, the Raiders have additional picks in the fourth round, three in the fifth, and one in the seventh.

The Raiders didn’t make a pick in the first round for the first time since 2012.

Under a new regime, with first-year general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders chose an aggressive route via the trade and free-agent pool, including the decision to trade their first- and second-round picks to Green Bay for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Las Vegas also extended quarterback Derek Carr with a one-year guarantee and team-friendly deal, signed edge rusher Chandler Jones to a lucrative free-agent contract, and locked up edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders dealt Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-30 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry