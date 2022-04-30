Alexa
Chargers select Baylor safety JT Woods in third round

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/30 10:48
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their secondary during the second day of the NFL draft, selecting Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round.

Woods' six interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the NFL scouting combine was tied for second-quickest among safeties.

Woods would likely be paired with Nasir Adderley to play as deep safeties with Derwin James playing closer to the line of scrimmage. The Chargers allowed 221 passing yards per game last season, which was 12th fewest in the league, but they only had 11 interceptions, which was tied for eighth worst.

The Chargers took Boston College guard Zion Johnson in the first round. They did not have a second-round selection after sending that pick to Chicago in the Khalil Mack trade.

Los Angeles will have seven picks on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-30 12:15 GMT+08:00

