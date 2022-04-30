Alexa
Taiwan's Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, bonus vouchers expire Saturday

Ministries remind those with unused vouchers to spend them quick before they expire

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/30 11:55
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Quintuple Stimulus Voucher as well as five out of eight types of Extra-bonus Vouchers expire on Saturday (April 30) and the government has urged those who hold unused vouchers to spend them while they can.

The Quintuple Stimulus Voucher, along with the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (MOEA) Foodlover Voucher, the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s (MOTC) Domestic Travel Voucher, the Council of Indigenous Peoples’ (CIP) i-Yuan Voucher, the Council of Agriculture’s (COA) Agriculture Voucher, and the Ministry of Culture’s (MOC) Art Fun Voucher, have an expiration date of April 30, 2022.

The National Treasury Administration reported that as of April 19, a total of 177 million out of 192 million physical Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (92%) worth NT$89.3 billion (US$3.03 billion) had been spent.

CNA cited MOTC’s Tourism Bureau as saying that as of Friday (April 29), 2.38 million Domestic Travel Vouchers had been collected while 1.63 million (approximately 68.3%) had been spent. Due to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan, the voucher’s usage rate was not as high as expected, and the MOTC plans to use the leftover budget on promoting specialized tourism.

According to CIP statistics, as of Monday (April 25), 26,080 individuals (43.8%) had used their i-Yuan Vouchers, totaling NT$25.48 million in spending. Meanwhile, the COA reported that of the 1.46 million Agriculture Vouchers that had been collected, 1.43 million (approximately 92.84%) had been spent as of Friday at 5 p.m., accounting for NT$1.16 billion.

The MOC began posting frequent reminders for members of the public to spend unused Art Fun Vouchers since April 22. The ministry estimated that as of Thursday (April 28), over 2.86 million out of 3 million vouchers had been collected (approximately 91%) while NT$1.5 billion had been spent (approximately 89%), per CNA.
