Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns Russia wants to 'destroy Donbas' — live updates

Russia blames West for faltering talks with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for Chinese news agency Xinhua published early on Saturday morning that the lack of progress in ongoing talks with Ukraine was down to Western intervention.

He said "the belligerent rhetoric and incitement of Kyiv’s Western benefactors" is what is obstructing further talks, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Lavrov said negotiations have been continuing over daily video conferences. But he said Ukraine must stop acting in the interests of "remote advisers" who incite Kyiv to "fight until the last Ukrainian."

However, on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Polish media that talks between the two sides were at high risk of falling apart, Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Russia trying to 'destroy Donbas,' Zelenskyy says

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia wants to "destroy any life" in the Donbas region, comparing it to the Russian offensive against the port city of Mariupol.

"Constant brutal bombings, constant Russian strikes at infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to make this area uninhabited," he said.

He welcomed the return to Kyiv of the UK's Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons and added that "currently, 27 foreign diplomatic missions operate in the capital of our country."

Zelenskyy also gave his condolences to the relatives and friends of Vera Hyrych, the journalist killed in Thursday's airstrike against Kyiv.

"The dismantlement of debris in Kyiv, where Russian missiles hit yesterday during the visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, continues," he said. "Unfortunately, such a deliberate and brutal humiliation of the United Nations by Russia was left without a powerful response."

Russia makes overdue foreign payments in dollars

Russia's Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had made two interest payments on foreign bonds in dollars, just avoiding a last-minute default.

The payment of the debt in US dollars marks a U-turn by Moscow after it had pledged to pay only in rubles following the freezing of its foreign currency reserves.

While the deadline had already passed, Russia was able to make the payment before the end of the 30-day grace period, which investors and rating agencies had not expected.

The sanctioning of Russia's Central Bank has forced Moscow to use revenues from gas and oil sales to pay off debts or foreign currency reserves outside the country. The aim of the international sanctions is to deplete the country's financial resources and so halt its ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Speculation over a possible default has loomed large since the sanctions were first imposed. Russia has not defaulted since the 1917 Revolution, which led to the collapse of the Russian Empire and the founding of the Soviet Union.

A US license that allows banks to process Russian debt payments is set to expire in less than four weeks.

Summary of Friday's events in the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian strikes on Kyiv on Thursday were meant to "humiliate" the UN during the visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

One of the strikes hit a residential building, killing Radio Free Europe journalist Vira Hyrych.

Russia confirmed the strikes but said it had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine said it was planning an operation to evacuate the civilians who have been trapped inside the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol. Guterres said the UN would redouble its efforts to reduce human suffering after his visit to Kyiv.

NATO Allied Air Command said that it had scrambled fighter planes "multiple times" in recent days to track and intercept Russian planes near alliance airspace, especially in areas over the Baltic and Black seas.

Polish officials said that more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into the country since the beginning of the war, although many have since moved on and some have returned to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his county does not consider itself to be at war with NATO and accused western nations of threatening nuclear war. He also told Moldova it should "worry about its future" over ties with NATO.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the US was training Ukrainian troops at its military installations in Germany.

