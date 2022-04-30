Alexa
Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

By MATT SUGAM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/30 09:54
Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils.
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, center, looks over the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark.
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff, center, looks over the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Newark.
Detroit Red Wings' Sam Gagner (89), center, tries to get off a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark.
New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt, left, and Detroit Red Wings' Sam Gagner compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Newark.
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Newark.
Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen, right, brings the puck around in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood during the second period.
New Jersey Devils' Dawson Mercer, left, scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark.
Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen, right, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams' season finale.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.

Suter’s goal with 9:27 left gave Detroit it’s fourth lead of the game, and Bertuzzi added an empty-netter, his 30th goal of the season, with 10 seconds to go to seal the win.

Veleno scored his eighth 54 seconds into the third period to give Detroit a 3-2 lead before Zetterlund tied it for the third time just over 6 minutes later with his third.

Rasmussen scored at 1:08 of the first period to give the Red Wings the 1-0 lead with his 15th.

Mercer answered for the Devils when Zetterlund found him at the front of the net with 2:46 left in the opening period to tie it. It was Mercer's 17th.

Seider scored with a wrist shot from the top of the point at 6:30 of the second to retake the lead for the Red Wings. It was his seventh.

Foote tied it for the Devils with his third with 4:22 remaining in the period.

Updated : 2022-04-30 11:18 GMT+08:00

