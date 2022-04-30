Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pats look to boost WRs, take Baylor's Thornton in 2nd round

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/30 09:24
Ben Lepper claps while announcing Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton as the New England Patriots pick during the second round of the NFL football dr...
Ben Lepper waves while announcing Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton as the New England Patriots pick during the second round of the NFL football dr...

Ben Lepper claps while announcing Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton as the New England Patriots pick during the second round of the NFL football dr...

Ben Lepper waves while announcing Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton as the New England Patriots pick during the second round of the NFL football dr...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to add more weapons around second-year quarterback Mac Jones, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

New England traded its second-round pick (54th overall) and fifth-round pick (158th overall) to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick it used on the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton. Massachusetts native Ben Lepper, a Make-A-Wish child who has overcome leukemia, announced the pick alongside Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

It is New England’s second straight offensive pick after taking offensive lineman Cole Strange i n the first round on Thursday.

Thornton was a second-team All-Big 12 pick as a senior in 2021 and was the Bears’ leading receiver, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 starts.

That kind of production is needed in a Patriots receiving corps that had just one receiver (Kendrick Bourne) who caught at least five TDs and only two (Bourne and Jakobi Meyers) who produced at least 500 yards receiving in 2021.

The Patriots currently hold two picks in the third round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-30 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry