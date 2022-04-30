Massachusetts legislature unanimously adopts resolution in support of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting bilateral trade and educational exchanges with Taiwan as well as Taiwan’s participation in international organizations on Wednesday (April 27).

CNA reported the bill was proposed by Asian Caucus Chair Donald Wong and received unanimous support from the legislature. The resolution highlighted the shared values and trade partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan and named Taiwan as Massachusetts' 11th largest trading partner and fourth-largest trade destination in Asia as of 2020.

The state resolved to “strengthen and promote bilateral trade and educational exchange” by opening a trade office in Taiwan and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on education with Taiwan.

The state will also support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and agreements, including the World Health Organization (WHO), International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston was cited as saying this was the first time the Massachusetts House of Representatives has supported signing an MOU on education with Taiwan, which shows the state’s recognition of Taiwan’s Mandarin-teaching efforts. The office thanked the legislature for its support of Taiwan and vowed to continue working with all sectors of Massachusetts to reinforce Taiwan’s relationship with the state.



(Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston photo)