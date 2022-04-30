Alexa
Ravens draft injured Michigan edge rusher Ojabo in 2nd round

By NOAH TRISTER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/30 08:37
FILE - Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Bal...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens selected David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, putting their faith in the Michigan edge rusher's considerable potential even though he's coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact for Baltimore, but the Ravens could use help with their pass rush. Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season.

Ojabo had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season. That breakout year likely would have made him a first-round pick, but he tore his left Achilles tendon during his pro day workout.

There are, of course, plenty of connections between Michigan and the Ravens. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh's brother Jim is the coach at Michigan. Mike MacDonald, the Wolverines' defensive coordinator last season, was hired this offseason to fill that same role in Baltimore.

The Ravens had two first-round picks Thursday because they traded receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona. Baltimore took safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

Ojabo was the 45th pick. The Ravens also have one pick in the third round Friday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-30 10:43 GMT+08:00

