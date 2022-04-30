Alexa
Giants make 2 trades, take Kentucky WR Robinson in 2nd round

By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/30 08:21
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After making two trades to pick up extra draft picks, the New York Giants took wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Robinson had a breakout season in 2021, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He gives the Giants an option in the slot should Sterling Shepard have trouble returning from an Achilles tendon injury late last season.

The Giants dropped down in both their second-round trades.

First, they traded the No. 36 pick overall to the Jets for No. 38 and a fifth-round pick. Just as quickly they dealt the 38th pick to Atlanta for the 43rd overall and an extra fourth-round choice.

The Jets took running back Breece Hall of Iowa State with the 36th pick and Atlanta took edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State.

“We had deals in place before the draft started,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said, adding Robinson is a versatile piece who will fit into the offense.

