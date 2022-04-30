Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 06:37
Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday.

The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it hosts Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla is three points ahead of Atlético Madrid, which holds the final Champions League place. Atlético visits Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Leader Real Madrid is 14 points clear at the top and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Its first chance to lift the trophy is on Saturday against Espanyol at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a header in the seventh minute at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but the visitors equalized with a well-struck free kick taken by Lucas Pérez in the 66th.

Cádiz stayed two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches. It can be overtaken by Granada, which hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Cádiz lost two of its last four league matches, with a win at Barcelona two rounds ago.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-30 08:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry