Union Berlin draws with Fürth 1-1 in 100th Bundesliga game

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/30 04:41
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin substitute Sven Michel scored again to salvage a 1-1 draw against already relegated Greuther Fürth on Friday in his team’s 100th Bundesliga game since promotion.

Michel, who scored late and set up the other goal for Union to beat Leipzig 2-1 away last weekend, came on in the 70th minute and scored two minutes later when he forced Fürth defender Nick Viergever to lose the ball in his own penalty area.

Michel’s goal may yet prove vital in Union’s bid for European qualification. The team missed the chance to move to fifth before Freiburg’s game at Hoffenheim on Saturday, but it remained sixth, just a point behind Freiburg, which is two behind Leipzig in the last place for Champions League qualification.

Last-placed Fürth had only pride to play for after it was relegated last weekend with three rounds remaining. Stefan Leitl's team claimed its first win of the season against Union in December after it lost 13 of its previous 14 games. There were only two more wins after that.

Union won its last four Bundesliga games and may have allowed complacency to take hold amid a festive atmosphere in a sold-out stadium with no coronavirus restrictions on one of the first warm evenings of the year.

