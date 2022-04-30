Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canter shoots 67 to take the lead at Catalunya Championship

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 04:20
Canter shoots 67 to take the lead at Catalunya Championship

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Laurie Canter shot a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead of the Catalunya Championship on Friday.

Canter made four birdies and an eagle before a lone bogey on the 17th hole at the Stadium Course.

James Morrison and Oliver Bekker were a shot behind. Morrison shot a 1-under 71 and Bekker even par in an up-and-down round that included five bogeys, three birdies and an eagle.

Canter was four shots off the lead before shooting the lowest round of the day.

“I love this golf course,” the Englishman said. “I love the facilities and everything about it. It’s genuinely a bit of a privilege to play it. It’s a really special place.”

This is the European tour’s first time at PGA Catalunya since Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the 2014 Spanish Open at age 50 to break his own record as oldest tour winner. The venue hosted European qualifying from 2008-16.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-30 06:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry