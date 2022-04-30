Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 04:22
Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06.

The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76.

CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth about $8.5 billion in the electric vehicle maker, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Honeywell International Inc., up $3.59 to $193.51.

The industrial conglomerate beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down $406.30 to $2,485.63.

The giant online retailer lost money in the first quarter due to its electric car investment, and made a weak revenue forecast.

AbbVie Inc., down $9.43 to $146.88.

The maker of best-selling arthritis treatment Humira cut its profit forecast for the year.

Celanese Corp., up $4.01 to $146.94

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its current quarter.

Hub Group Inc., up 56 cents to $67.16.

The Chicago-area based trucking firm raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Columbia Sportswear Co., down $6.10 to $82.16.

The Portland-based maker of jackets, fleeces and other outdoor gear reported weak first-quarter revenue.

-

Updated : 2022-04-30 06:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
Taiwanese infectious disease society strikes cautious tone about Omicron
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry
Taiwan may see 26,864 single-day COVID cases next week: Health ministry