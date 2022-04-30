Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06.
The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.
Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76.
CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth about $8.5 billion in the electric vehicle maker, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
Honeywell International Inc., up $3.59 to $193.51.
The industrial conglomerate beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Amazon.com Inc., down $406.30 to $2,485.63.
The giant online retailer lost money in the first quarter due to its electric car investment, and made a weak revenue forecast.
AbbVie Inc., down $9.43 to $146.88.
The maker of best-selling arthritis treatment Humira cut its profit forecast for the year.
Celanese Corp., up $4.01 to $146.94
The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its current quarter.
Hub Group Inc., up 56 cents to $67.16.
The Chicago-area based trucking firm raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Columbia Sportswear Co., down $6.10 to $82.16.
The Portland-based maker of jackets, fleeces and other outdoor gear reported weak first-quarter revenue.
