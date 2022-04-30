Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Houston
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Boston
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|Texas
|6
|13
|.316
|5
___
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___