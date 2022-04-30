Alexa
Van de Zandschulp upsets Ruud to reach BMW Open semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 00:49
Emil Ruusuvuori o Finland serves the ball during his quarterfinal match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany...
Emil Ruusuvuori o Finland serves the ball during his quarterfinal match against Holger Rune of Denmark at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany...

MUNICH (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals on Friday.

The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the U.S. Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points.

Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Holger Rune, who upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

The 18-year-old Dane next meets German player Oscar Otte, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1).

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-30 02:10 GMT+08:00

