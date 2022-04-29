Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 22:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH APRIL 28

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 2 118 4 2.03
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 106 2.07
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 2.17
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 63 3695 137 2.22
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 118 2.35
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 92 2.37
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 2.42
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 19 1063 43 2.43
Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2330 95 2.45
Antti Raanta Carolina 28 1516 62 2.45
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 152 2.46
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 94 2.47
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 112 2.54
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 57 3258 138 2.54
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 46 2685 116 2.59
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 65 2.62
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 123 2.64
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 173 2.64
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 54 3082 137 2.67
Vitek Vanecek Washington 42 2317 103 2.67

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 54 3082 39 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 38 25 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 38 18 5
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 63 3695 37 15 9
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 57 3258 37 12 4
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 36 13 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 35 14 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 34 18 6
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 64 3700 33 22 7
Cam Talbot Minnesota 49 2864 32 12 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 31 9 6
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 29 15 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 65 3843 28 27 10
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 58 3267 27 22 7
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 55 3223 27 23 5
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 26 17 8
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 44 2563 26 12 4
Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2330 26 10 2
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 25 6 6
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 46 2685 23 13 9
Robin Lehner Vegas 44 2546 23 17 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 23 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 43 2303 23 11 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 2 118 4 79 .952 1 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 106 1516 .935 36 13 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 118 1492 .927 26 17 8
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 1320 .922 35 14 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 63 3695 137 1617 .922 37 15 9
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 57 3258 138 1616 .921 37 12 4
Ville Husso St. Louis 39 2282 94 1098 .921 25 6 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 1573 .919 34 18 6
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 65 734 .919 12 8 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 173 1934 .918 38 25 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 62 3700 152 1679 .917 38 18 5
Linus Ullmark Boston 41 2330 95 1043 .917 26 10 2
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 45 2511 119 1304 .916 21 17 4
Mike Smith Edmonton 28 1579 74 800 .915 16 9 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 92 993 .915 23 13 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 64 3700 168 1799 .915 33 22 7
Jake Oettinger Dallas 47 2647 112 1198 .915 29 15 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1358 63 670 .914 10 6 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 123 1307 .914 31 9 6
Braden Holtby Dallas 24 1318 61 639 .913 10 10 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 63 3695 9 37 15 9
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 51 3012 7 26 17 8
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 53 3070 6 36 13 4
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 57 3258 5 37 12 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 49 2795 5 31 9 6
Juuse Saros Nashville 67 3931 4 38 25 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 65 3843 4 28 27 10
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 4 34 18 6
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 59 3230 4 20 24 9
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 55 3223 4 27 23 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 4 35 14 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 42 2317 4 20 12 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 54 3082 3 39 7 3
Cam Talbot Minnesota 49 2864 3 32 12 4
Jeremy Swayman Boston 40 2331 3 23 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 43 2303 3 23 11 5
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 37 2176 3 20 14 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 27 1486 3 12 8 3
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1358 3 10 6 5