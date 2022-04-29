All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Florida 81 58 17 6 122 338 236 34-7-0 24-10-6 19-4-2 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 30-8-2 23-13-5 15-8-2 x-Tampa Bay 81 50 23 8 108 281 229 27-8-6 23-15-2 15-8-3 x-Boston 81 51 25 5 107 253 215 26-13-2 25-12-3 18-6-1 Buffalo 81 31 39 11 73 229 288 16-18-6 15-21-5 8-14-4 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 18-16-7 13-24-3 8-15-3 Ottawa 81 32 42 7 71 223 264 15-22-4 17-20-3 11-12-3 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317 10-26-4 11-23-7 8-14-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 29-8-4 25-12-4 17-8-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 26-10-4 25-14-2 15-9-1 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 22-13-5 23-12-6 13-9-3 x-Washington 81 44 25 12 100 273 242 19-16-6 25-9-6 16-8-1 N.Y. Islanders 81 37 34 10 84 227 231 20-15-5 17-19-5 15-9-2 Columbus 81 37 37 7 81 259 295 21-15-5 16-22-2 9-16-0 New Jersey 81 27 45 9 63 245 302 16-19-5 11-26-4 9-14-3 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294 14-20-6 11-25-5 8-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 81 56 18 7 119 311 230 32-5-4 24-13-3 15-6-4 x-Minnesota 81 52 22 7 111 306 252 30-8-2 22-14-5 12-10-3 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 26-9-5 23-12-6 17-6-3 x-Nashville 81 45 29 7 97 262 247 25-14-2 20-15-5 16-7-2 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 26-10-4 19-20-2 14-8-4 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 21-15-3 16-17-8 14-6-6 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 14-21-6 14-21-5 5-15-6 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309 10-27-3 14-23-4 9-12-4

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div y-Calgary 81 50 20 11 111 292 205 25-9-7 25-11-4 16-8-2 x-Edmonton 81 48 27 6 102 287 250 27-12-1 21-15-5 20-5-0 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 21-16-4 23-11-7 12-10-4 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 22-15-4 20-16-4 16-7-3 Vancouver 81 40 30 11 91 247 233 20-14-7 20-16-4 13-6-6 San Jose 81 32 36 13 77 214 261 18-18-5 14-18-8 9-11-5 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 17-19-5 14-17-9 11-12-3 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 15-22-3 11-26-3 5-20-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled