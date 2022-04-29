|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|25
|5
|3
|80
|21
|80
|Liverpool
|33
|24
|7
|2
|85
|22
|79
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|9
|5
|68
|28
|66
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|52
|40
|60
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|56
|38
|58
|Man United
|35
|15
|10
|10
|54
|52
|55
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|52
|44
|52
|Wolverhampton
|33
|15
|4
|14
|33
|29
|49
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|10
|13
|40
|55
|43
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|47
|51
|42
|Brighton
|34
|9
|14
|11
|31
|42
|41
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|41
|49
|40
|Southampton
|34
|9
|13
|12
|40
|56
|40
|Crystal Palace
|33
|8
|14
|11
|43
|41
|38
|Aston Villa
|32
|11
|4
|17
|42
|46
|37
|Leeds
|33
|8
|10
|15
|38
|68
|34
|Burnley
|33
|6
|13
|14
|29
|45
|31
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|34
|55
|29
|Watford
|33
|6
|4
|23
|31
|67
|22
|Norwich
|33
|5
|6
|22
|22
|69
|21
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
|Fulham
|44
|26
|9
|9
|99
|39
|87
|Bournemouth
|43
|22
|13
|8
|69
|39
|79
|Nottingham Forest
|43
|22
|10
|11
|67
|37
|76
|Huddersfield
|44
|21
|13
|10
|60
|46
|76
|Luton Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|72
|Sheffield United
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|44
|69
|Middlesbrough
|44
|19
|10
|15
|55
|45
|67
|Blackburn
|44
|18
|12
|14
|57
|46
|66
|Millwall
|44
|17
|15
|12
|50
|44
|66
|QPR
|44
|18
|9
|17
|58
|56
|63
|Coventry
|44
|17
|12
|15
|58
|56
|63
|Stoke
|44
|17
|10
|17
|55
|48
|61
|West Brom
|44
|16
|13
|15
|47
|45
|61
|Swansea
|44
|16
|13
|15
|57
|62
|61
|Blackpool
|44
|16
|12
|16
|54
|51
|60
|Preston
|44
|14
|16
|14
|45
|54
|58
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|10
|20
|57
|75
|52
|Hull
|44
|14
|8
|22
|40
|48
|50
|Cardiff
|44
|14
|7
|23
|48
|67
|49
|Birmingham
|44
|11
|13
|20
|48
|72
|46
|Reading
|44
|13
|8
|23
|54
|85
|41
|Peterborough
|44
|8
|10
|26
|38
|84
|34
|Derby
|44
|13
|13
|18
|43
|52
|31
|Barnsley
|44
|6
|12
|26
|32
|66
|30
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
|Wigan
|45
|26
|11
|8
|79
|44
|89
|Rotherham
|45
|26
|9
|10
|68
|33
|87
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|25
|11
|9
|73
|44
|86
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|23
|13
|9
|74
|49
|82
|Sunderland
|45
|23
|12
|10
|78
|53
|81
|Plymouth
|45
|23
|11
|11
|68
|43
|80
|Wycombe
|45
|22
|14
|9
|73
|50
|80
|Oxford United
|45
|22
|9
|14
|81
|58
|75
|Portsmouth
|45
|20
|13
|12
|67
|47
|73
|Bolton
|45
|20
|10
|15
|70
|55
|70
|Ipswich
|45
|17
|16
|12
|63
|46
|67
|Charlton
|45
|17
|8
|20
|55
|55
|59
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|77
|58
|Cambridge United
|45
|15
|12
|18
|54
|72
|57
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|16
|16
|64
|78
|55
|Burton Albion
|45
|14
|11
|20
|50
|65
|53
|Shrewsbury
|45
|12
|14
|19
|47
|48
|50
|Lincoln
|45
|13
|10
|22
|53
|62
|49
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|12
|23
|57
|87
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|8
|16
|21
|60
|78
|40
|Gillingham
|45
|8
|16
|21
|35
|67
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|6
|19
|20
|46
|71
|37
|Doncaster
|45
|10
|7
|28
|36
|81
|37
|Crewe
|45
|7
|8
|30
|36
|81
|29
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
|Forest Green
|44
|23
|14
|7
|72
|39
|83
|Exeter
|44
|23
|14
|7
|64
|39
|83
|Northampton
|44
|22
|10
|12
|56
|36
|76
|Port Vale
|44
|21
|12
|11
|65
|44
|75
|Mansfield Town
|44
|22
|9
|13
|63
|48
|75
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|21
|11
|12
|60
|46
|74
|Sutton United
|44
|21
|10
|13
|66
|49
|73
|Swindon
|44
|20
|11
|13
|72
|53
|71
|Salford
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|40
|69
|Tranmere
|44
|19
|12
|13
|50
|40
|69
|Newport County
|44
|18
|12
|14
|65
|55
|66
|Crawley Town
|44
|17
|9
|18
|53
|61
|60
|Leyton Orient
|44
|13
|16
|15
|60
|46
|55
|Walsall
|44
|14
|11
|19
|45
|55
|53
|Hartlepool
|44
|14
|11
|19
|43
|61
|53
|Bradford
|44
|12
|16
|16
|47
|54
|52
|Colchester
|44
|13
|12
|19
|44
|58
|51
|Rochdale
|44
|11
|17
|16
|46
|55
|50
|Harrogate Town
|44
|13
|11
|20
|61
|72
|50
|Carlisle
|44
|13
|11
|20
|37
|59
|50
|Barrow
|44
|10
|14
|20
|42
|52
|44
|Stevenage
|44
|10
|14
|20
|40
|64
|44
|Oldham
|44
|9
|10
|25
|43
|70
|37
|Scunthorpe
|44
|4
|13
|27
|28
|82
|25
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.