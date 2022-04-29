All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|10-3
|3-3
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-3
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|3-3
|Boston
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-4
|5-8
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|3-3
|3-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|8-4
|3-4
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|2-5
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|3½
|1-9
|L-1
|5-4
|2-7
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|3-3
|4-9
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|4½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-8
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|8-5
|5-2
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|7-2
|4-6
|Houston
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|2-4
|8-5
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-6
|Texas
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|2-8
|4-5
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|9-4
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|4-3
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|8-5
|2-5
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|3-4
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
|7½
|2-8
|L-8
|3-11
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|5-3
|8-4
|St. Louis
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|5-3
|6-4
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-6
|4-5
|Pittsburgh
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|4-5
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
|9½
|1-9
|L-3
|1-7
|2-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|8-3
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|6-1
|6-5
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|6-4
|7-3
|Colorado
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-4
|4-5
|Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|3-5
___
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.