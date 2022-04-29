Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 13 6 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-6 10-3 3-3
Toronto 13 7 .650 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 7-3 6-4
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2 _ 7-3 W-2 8-5 3-3
Boston 8 12 .400 3-7 L-1 3-4 5-8
Baltimore 6 13 .316 7 5 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _ _ 8-2 W-7 8-4 3-4
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3 3 5-5 W-1 5-5 2-5
Chicago 7 11 .389 1-9 L-1 5-4 2-7
Cleveland 7 12 .368 4 4 3-7 L-7 3-3 4-9
Detroit 6 12 .333 2-8 L-5 4-8 2-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _ _ 7-3 W-5 8-5 5-2
Seattle 11 8 .579 _ 7-3 L-2 7-2 4-6
Houston 10 9 .526 1 5-5 W-3 2-4 8-5
Oakland 10 9 .526 1 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-6
Texas 6 13 .316 5 4-6 L-3 2-8 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Miami 10 8 .556 3 2 7-3 W-5 4-3 6-5
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4 3 6-4 W-4 8-5 2-5
Atlanta 9 11 .450 5 4 4-6 W-1 6-7 3-4
Washington 6 15 .286 2-8 L-8 3-11 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _ _ 8-2 W-3 5-3 8-4
St. Louis 11 7 .611 1 1 6-4 W-2 5-3 6-4
Chicago 8 11 .421 3-7 L-1 4-6 4-5
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 3-7 L-3 4-5 4-6
Cincinnati 3 16 .158 1-9 L-3 1-7 2-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _ _ 6-4 L-1 5-3 8-3
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 6-1 6-5
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½ _ 8-2 W-3 6-4 7-3
Colorado 10 9 .526 3 4-6 L-4 6-4 4-5
Arizona 8 12 .400 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 3-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-30 00:04 GMT+08:00

