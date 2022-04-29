NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 81 58 17 6 122 338 236 y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Tampa Bay 81 50 23 8 108 281 229 x-Boston 81 51 25 5 107 253 215 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 81 44 25 12 100 273 242 N.Y. Islanders 81 37 34 10 84 227 231 Columbus 81 37 37 7 81 259 295 Buffalo 81 31 39 11 73 229 288 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 81 32 42 7 71 223 264 New Jersey 81 27 45 9 63 245 302 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 81 56 18 7 119 311 230 y-Calgary 81 50 20 11 111 292 205 x-Minnesota 81 52 22 7 111 306 252 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 x-Edmonton 81 48 27 6 102 287 250 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 x-Nashville 81 45 29 7 97 262 247 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 81 40 30 11 91 247 233 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 San Jose 81 32 36 13 77 214 261 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled