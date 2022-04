Friday At Clube de Tenis do Estoril Estoril, Portugal Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.