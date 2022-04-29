Alexa
West Ham probes report that fans hit German commentators

By Associated Press
2022/04/29 17:25
LONDON (AP) — West Ham is investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London Stadium while broadcasting the Europa League semifinal match between the Premier League club and Eintracht Frankfurt.

German newspaper Bild said fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night's first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1.

The ARD commentators had said on air that they were attacked after Michail Antonio equalized for West Ham, which had conceded a goal in the first minute of play. At halftime, the pair were moved to a different broadcasting position in the media section.

It was not known if they required medical attention.

West Ham condemned the behavior and said it was investigating.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police,” the club said. “They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behavior.”

Updated : 2022-04-29 18:36 GMT+08:00

