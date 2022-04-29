Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Inflation and China lockdowns dampen Taiwan manufacturing mood in March

Manufacturing index dips to lowest point since November 2020

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 17:06
Taiwan's manufacturing sector reports a yellow-blue light for the first time in 16 months. 

Taiwan's manufacturing sector reports a yellow-blue light for the first time in 16 months.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The outlook for Taiwan’s manufacturing fell to its least positive point in 16 months due to fears of inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday (April 29).

The think tank awarded the situation a yellow-blue light following five consecutive months with a green light, CNA reported. Taiwan uses a five-color system to symbolize its economic performance, with blue standing for contraction, yellow-blue representing sluggishness, green indicating stable growth, yellow-red referring to a warming economy, and red pointing to an overheated or booming economy.

The last time the manufacturing sector recorded a yellow-blue light was in November 2020. TIER noted Taiwan’s continued strong export performance, but also mentioned the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the international prices for raw materials and the uncertain situation surrounding the COVID lockdowns of cities in China.

Disruption of supply chains, high inflation, and shortages of raw materials remained a possibility, casting a shadow over economic prospects for the rest of 2022, TIER economists said.
manufacturing
manufacturing sector
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
TIER
supply chains
inflation
China lockdowns
yellow-blue light

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 10-month low
Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 10-month low
2022/04/27 14:26
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
2022/04/21 21:10
Taiwan think tank raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.96%
Taiwan think tank raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.96%
2022/04/20 13:51
Taiwan's Quanta resumes operations at Macbook plant in Shanghai
Taiwan's Quanta resumes operations at Macbook plant in Shanghai
2022/04/19 17:47
Taiwan’s Lite-On shifts investments from China to Southeast Asia, US
Taiwan’s Lite-On shifts investments from China to Southeast Asia, US
2022/04/19 17:30

Updated : 2022-04-29 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect