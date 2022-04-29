Alexa
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks south Taiwan

Tainan feels level 4 shockwaves from afternoon tremor

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 16:40
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook Tainan at 2:42 p.m. on Friday (April 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 16.2 kilometers north-northeast of Tainan City Hall at a focal depth of 13.1 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Tainan’s Jiali District, a 2 in Shanhua and Yongkang districts, and a lesser level of 1 in Qigu and Xinhua districts.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
Updated : 2022-04-29 17:02 GMT+08:00

