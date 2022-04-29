Taiwan foreign ministry condemns media for fueling Chinese propaganda

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned Taiwanese news agencies that have been publishing Chinese propaganda and “twisting” the intentions of the U.S. delegation led by Senator Lindsey Graham.

In a press release issued on Friday (April 29), MOFA cited the Chinese foreign ministry’s response to UDN’s report alleging the purpose of the Graham-led delegation’s visit to Taiwan was to sell Boeing 787 planes. “UDN, which is published in Taiwan, has also been going along with the discourse of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) authoritarian government lately and continues to report and comment in twisted and prejudiced ways.”

MOFA expressed its “deep regrets” over the issue and condemned the parties involved. It wrote the Taiwanese will only resent the CCP’s authoritarian regime more for its attempt to divide Taiwan and the U.S. while they will also judge for themselves what UDN is doing with its “malicious interpretation” of U.S. support for Taiwan.

MOFA wrote that while it respects the press’ freedom of speech, it is concerned about reports containing basic factual errors. “Therefore, MOFA calls for specific media agencies to focus on media professionalism and provide correct information to the public. Meanwhile, MOFA reminds citizens not to believe false information easily and always be highly vigilant about the CCP authoritarian government’s cognitive warfare schemes launched in Taiwan through local help.”

Despite MOFA’s repeated and strong objections to reports surrounding the sale of Boeing 787s, Taiwan author and translator Lucifer Chu (朱學恒) pointed out on Facebook that there are inconsistencies between the Chinese and English press releases published by the Office of the President on April 15.

While the English version includes a transcription of Graham’s speech and the quote, “We hope you buy the [Boeing] 787 (made in South Carolina),” the sentence was completely omitted in the Chinese version. Chu accused President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration of taking advantage of supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party who do not understand English.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the Republican Party, has represented South Carolina in the U.S. Congress since 1995, first in the House of Representatives (1995-2003) and then in the Senate (2003-present).