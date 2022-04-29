Photo of the Day: Ukrainian and Taiwanese cats team up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Ukrainian artist last week created this spray paint mural of a Ukrainian cat and a Taiwanese feline shaking their paws in solidarity.

The artist who created the mural goes by the handle LBWS (Instagram @lbws_168) and is based in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The artist told Taiwan News the painting was done April 22 to express gratitude for Taiwan's aid provided to Ukraine and because, "We are very worried about the fate of Taiwan."

In the painting, the cat on the left can be seen wearing a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt called a vyshyvanka and clasping the paw of a counterpart from Taiwan. The Taiwanese feline is clad with the distinctive headband and vest of the Atayal Indigenous people.

Both outfits feature tribal patterns that are colored white, red, and black. Beneath the two furry friends is the Ukrainian word "ПІДТРИМКА," which means "support."

LBWS is accepting donations through the PayPal account animalbws@gmail.com, with all the proceeds going to painting new cats.



(LBWS Cat Ukraine photo)