Taiwan schedules 3,500 additional bus journeys to replace trains on May 1

Ministry of Transportation and Communication advises against trying to find a train Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 15:53
An extra 3,500 bus journeys will be available to replace train services May 1. 

An extra 3,500 bus journeys will be available to replace train services May 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 3,500 additional bus services will be available May 1 to compensate for train journeys canceled due to the refusal of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) union members to work that day, reports said Friday (April 29).

The Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) asked its workers to reject overtime and to take leave Sunday (May 1) in protest against a TRA corporatization plan submitted to the Legislative Yuan by Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材). The union said the reform package had not won its approval and would not solve safety problems on rail lines.

Talks with long-distance and city bus companies have resulted in 21.5% extra services or 3,500 rides, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s (MOTC) Directorate General of Highways (DGH). The new schedules and routes will be available online and on apps, the Liberty Times reported.

Several rounds of talks between Wang and the TRLU failed to bring an agreement, leading to the minister dissuading travelers from trying to take a train Sunday. The union said it was also considering actions on later holidays, including the Dragon Boat Festival in early June, the Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Holiday.
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
train cancelations
trains
MOTC
buses
May 1

