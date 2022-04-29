Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/29 14:46
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yagh...
Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron makes a selfie with young residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, s...
People throw a huge clay jar from a balcony as visitors use their cellphones to film the custom called "botides" on the Ionian Sea island of Corfu, no...
Sister Andre sits at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. With the death of Kane Tanaka at ag...
People break their Ramadan fast by the beach in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, April 23, 2022. For the first time in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic,...
A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Volunteers evacuate an elderly woman out of her apartment at a frontline neighborhood as Russian bombardments continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Ap...
Relatives attend the funeral of Illya Shklyaruk, 25, an Irpin citizen involved in evacuations of his neighbours from the town and killed inside his ca...
Liverpool fans let off flares ahead of the Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield stadium in ...
Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou ...
Laura Carmichael poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' in London Monday, April 25, 2022. (...
A regional train travels through the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on a misty Thursday morning, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

As Russian attacks across Ukraine this week dominated the news, French President Emmanuel Macron was reelected, winning another five years in the presidential palace. Many countries celebrated Orthodox Easter, this time without the restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, while elsewhere the Islamic holy month of Ramadan continued. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid photographer Bernat Armangue.

