Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID

Local COVID cases went up by 469% from March to April due to Omicron variant

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 15:32
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (April 29) surpassed the 100,000 COVID case mark of combined local and imported cases, a more than fourfold increase from one month ago.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 11,974 local COVID cases on Friday (April 29), topping 10,000 cases for the second day in a row. Chen also confirmed 339 imported cases, bringing the combined local and imported case count to 100,753.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 8,371,328 COVID tests, with 8,268,779 coming back negative. Of the 100,753 confirmed cases, 11,120 were imported, 89,579 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

The 100,753 total confirmed cases reported on Friday represent a more than fourfold increase from the 22,992 total cases reported on March 29. This is due to a sudden spike in local infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

While there were 15,726 total local COVID cases on March 29, this figure leaped by 469% to 89,579 by April 29. Imported cases rose relatively more modestly over this period from 7,212 to 11,120 or 54%.
