Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates to Ukraine for logistics services and press freedom

Country aiding Ukraine in multiple aspects to show #TaiwanCanHelp

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 15:00
A Taiwanese woman wears a Ukraine national flag-patterned mask in protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Mar...

A Taiwanese woman wears a Ukraine national flag-patterned mask in protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Mar...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has pledged funds for two projects that will help prop up logistics services and promote press freedom for war-battered Ukraine.

Taiwanese Representative to the U.K. Hsieh Wu-chiao (謝武樵) on Thursday (April 28) inked a document with Ines Rocha, the Managing Director for Impact and Partnerships of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a donation of 500,000 euros (US$527,268) in London.

The funds are intended to ensure Ukraine’s post and logistics operations will not be affected by the conflict. The services are crucial for delivering international humanitarian relief to its people from distribution centers in the neighboring country of Poland, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a separate aid initiative, Taiwan on Friday (April 29) announced a US$500,000 donation to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the Ukrainian cause. The NGO dedicated to safeguarding the right to freedom of information has launched a bid to set up a “Press Freedom Center” in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Citing RSF, MOFA said seven journalists have died and 11 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine. The center will provide local and international journalists with the equipment and training needed to keep themselves safe when covering events on the ground, in addition to financial or psychological assistance, according to RSF.

The MOFA-run relief fund for Ukraine received over NT$944 million (US$32 million) cash donations from Taiwan in a month.
Taiwan
MOFA
Ukraine
relief
funds
journalists
post
logistic
Reporters Without Borders

RELATED ARTICLES

National Security Bureau denies rumor Taiwan must have US approval to proceed with runway expansion
National Security Bureau denies rumor Taiwan must have US approval to proceed with runway expansion
2022/04/28 20:14
Taiwan knew about China-Solomon Islands security agreement last year: NSB director
Taiwan knew about China-Solomon Islands security agreement last year: NSB director
2022/04/28 18:05
Taiwan’s old allies become new ‘strategic chokepoints’ between US-China
Taiwan’s old allies become new ‘strategic chokepoints’ between US-China
2022/04/28 17:18
Japan ruling party’s youth division to discuss CPTPP with Taiwan
Japan ruling party’s youth division to discuss CPTPP with Taiwan
2022/04/28 17:06
Foreign ministry thanks UK foreign secretary for highlighting importance of Taiwan's defense
Foreign ministry thanks UK foreign secretary for highlighting importance of Taiwan's defense
2022/04/28 16:15