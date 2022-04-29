Taiwan donates to Ukraine for logistics services and press freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has pledged funds for two projects that will help prop up logistics services and promote press freedom for war-battered Ukraine.

Taiwanese Representative to the U.K. Hsieh Wu-chiao (謝武樵) on Thursday (April 28) inked a document with Ines Rocha, the Managing Director for Impact and Partnerships of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a donation of 500,000 euros (US$527,268) in London.

The funds are intended to ensure Ukraine’s post and logistics operations will not be affected by the conflict. The services are crucial for delivering international humanitarian relief to its people from distribution centers in the neighboring country of Poland, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a separate aid initiative, Taiwan on Friday (April 29) announced a US$500,000 donation to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the Ukrainian cause. The NGO dedicated to safeguarding the right to freedom of information has launched a bid to set up a “Press Freedom Center” in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Citing RSF, MOFA said seven journalists have died and 11 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine. The center will provide local and international journalists with the equipment and training needed to keep themselves safe when covering events on the ground, in addition to financial or psychological assistance, according to RSF.

The MOFA-run relief fund for Ukraine received over NT$944 million (US$32 million) cash donations from Taiwan in a month.