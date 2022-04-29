Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance predicts record high exports for 2022

Total value of exports could surpass US$70 billion

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/29 14:33
Container ship being loaded up in Kaoshiung Harbor.

Container ship being loaded up in Kaoshiung Harbor. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance has estimated the value of the country’s exports this year could exceed US$70 billion (NT$2.01 trillion) — a record high.

The ministry said exports have been buoyed by strong demand for semiconductors and other components amid continued growth in emerging technologies and new opportunities in digital transformation, per a Liberty Times report. The ongoing reshoring of semiconductor firms and deepening investment in supply chains in Taiwan have been contributing factors, alongside rising demand from both the Chinese and U.S. markets.

In the first quarter of this year, exports increased by 23.5% year-on-year, while imports increased by 25.8%, representing, respectively, the second-highest and highest increase in value for a single quarter.

However, a global economic slowdown could threaten this strong outlook, as it will not be easy for exports to sustain high growth. An additional concern is the recent rapid spread of Omicron, which will inevitably put pressure on domestic consumption and employment, the ministry warned.
export
Ministry of Finance
investment
trade
semiconductor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gaining prominence as chip design hub
Taiwan gaining prominence as chip design hub
2022/04/28 15:57
Taiwan postpones tax deadline by one month amid COVID surge
Taiwan postpones tax deadline by one month amid COVID surge
2022/04/27 20:45
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
TSMC drops out of world's top ten most valuable companies
2022/04/27 15:57
China more reliant on Taiwan's chips after US sanctions: South Korean study
China more reliant on Taiwan's chips after US sanctions: South Korean study
2022/04/27 12:12
Blinken reasserts US commitment to enhancing Taiwan’s asymmetric defense
Blinken reasserts US commitment to enhancing Taiwan’s asymmetric defense
2022/04/27 11:20

Updated : 2022-04-29 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taipei may impose 'soft lockdown' if cases reach 'certain level': Mayor
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 8,822 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
Taiwan terminates real-name registration system
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
American Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Photo of the Day: Beachgoer basks in balmy weather in Taiwan's Sizihwan
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect
Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect