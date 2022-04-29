Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 11,974 local COVID cases on Friday (April 29), topping 10,000 cases for the second day in a row.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 339 imported cases, bringing the combined local and imported case count to 100,753. Chen announced two deaths that day, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 862.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 5,793 males, 6,178 females, and three cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with their dates of onset ranging from Feb. 14 to April 28. Among Friday's cases, 6,297 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 4,095, followed by 2,702 in Taipei City, 1,987 in Taoyuan City, 605 in Keelung City, 586 in Taichung City, 391 in Kaohsiung City, 272 in Hualien County, 227 Tainan City, 194 in Changhua County, 180 Yilan County, 162 in Hsinchu County, 118 in Pingtung County, 107 in Hsinchu City, 88 Yunlin County, 64 in Taitung County, 60 in Nantou County, 55 in Miaoli County, 36 in Chiayi City, 27 in Chiayi County, nine in Penghu County, six in Kinmen County, and three in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The two deaths reported on Friday are two males in their 80s and 50s. Both were classified as severe infections and had a history of neurological diseases.

One of the men had received three doses of the COVID vaccine, while the other man had been given two doses. The two cases were diagnosed on April 18 and 21.

During hospitalization, they were treated with high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy and Remdesivir. They succumbed to the disease on April 23 and April 24.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 8,371,328 COVID tests, with 8,268,779 coming back negative. Of the 100,753 confirmed cases, 11,120 were imported, 89,579 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

Up until now, 862 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 847 deaths from local infections, 417 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 31 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three each in Miaoli and Hualien counties; two each in Yilan County and Pingtung County; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.