Taiwan thanks Swedish lawmakers for approving 'House of Sweden' proposal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (April 29) thanked Swedish legislators for approving a proposal to change the name of the country’s representative office in Taiwan to “House of Sweden.”

A group of Swedish lawmakers first mentioned the motion at the end of their April 10-14 visit to Taiwan. On Thursday (April 28), the Swedish parliament or Riksdag approved the proposal, with 205 votes in favor, 80 against, and 64 abstentions.

MOFA welcomed the vote, saying it showed the will of the EU country to take already excellent economic and trade relations to a higher level. Taiwan was hoping the Swedish government would heed the decision of the Riksdag to intensify bilateral cooperation.

After the Swedish delegation returned home, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde told the Riksdag that the country paid attention to the security and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and wished for a peaceful resolution of disputes. She also reiterated Sweden’s support for Taiwan’s bid to join the World Health Organization as an observer, and emphasized her government would continue to strengthen relations with Taipei.